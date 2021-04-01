Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative met with WTO Director General

    1 April 2021, 18:40

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office Zhanar Aitzhanova held a meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

    Given the chairmanship of Kazakhstan at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the joint preparation and key priorities of this global event in order to achieve significant results on the current agenda of the Organization.

    The Director-General assured that the WTO Secretariat, for their part, will provide all the necessary assistance and support in preparation for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.

    The parties also exchanged views on the development of global trade in the world's current epidemiological situation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    WTO Events World News Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President