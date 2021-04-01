Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative met with WTO Director General

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 April 2021, 18:40
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative met with WTO Director General

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office Zhanar Aitzhanova held a meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

Given the chairmanship of Kazakhstan at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the joint preparation and key priorities of this global event in order to achieve significant results on the current agenda of the Organization.

The Director-General assured that the WTO Secretariat, for their part, will provide all the necessary assistance and support in preparation for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.

The parties also exchanged views on the development of global trade in the world's current epidemiological situation.


WTO   Events   World News   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final