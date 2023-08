Kazakhstan’s Pchelintseva finishes 5th in 50 m breaststroke at World University Games

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Adelaida Pchelintseva finished fifth in the women’s 50 m breaststroke finals at the now-running FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani swimmer clocked 31.70 seconds.