Kazakhstan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 to highlight its tourism potential, culture

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Nurbek Yergeshbayev, Director of the International Relations Department of NC EXPO-2017 JSC, revealed some details about Kazakhstan’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Kazinform reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan’s pavilion will be divided into several zones. The pavilion will tell the visitors about the role of our region in the world in the past years.

Yergeshbayev said the first zone will highlight Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and culture. The second zone will be dedicated to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, its potential and history. The third zone will focus on Kazakhstan’s economic and investment opportunities. In the fourth zone the visitors will learn how AI will affect our future.

Construction of Kazakhstan’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is underway.



