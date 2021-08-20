Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s parathletes on their way to Tokyo

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2021, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team is on its way to Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The XVI Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo are set to take place from August 24 through September 5.

Earlier it was revealed that Kazakhstan will be represented by 25 parathletes in seven sports at the upcoming event.

However, the NPC announced that the International Paralympic Committee issued one more Paralympic quota to Kazakhstani para judoka Yerlan Utepov (100kg). So, the Kazakh side will be represented by 26 parathletes in seven sports.

Before jetting off to Tokyo all Kazakhstani parathletes spent two weeks in quarantine and had their training sessions in the city of Almaty and Almaty region.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
