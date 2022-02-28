Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Paralympic team commences training in China

    28 February 2022, 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parathletes have commenced their training in the run-up to the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The press service of the Paralympic Committee shared the photos of the first training session of Kazakhstani parathletes.

    Kazakhstani parathletes will compete in two sports paraskiing and para biathlon. Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team roster includes Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin, and Denis Petrenko.

    The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China will be held on 4 March 2022 at 22:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. The World Cup bronze medalist, skier Yerbol Khamitov will be the flag-bearer of Kazakhstan's national Paralympic team at the opening ceremony.

    Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team jetted off to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on 25 February.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties