Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Paralympic team commences training in China

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 February 2022, 15:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani parathletes have commenced their training in the run-up to the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The press service of the Paralympic Committee shared the photos of the first training session of Kazakhstani parathletes.

Kazakhstani parathletes will compete in two sports paraskiing and para biathlon. Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team roster includes Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Ussoltsev, Yuri Berezin, and Denis Petrenko.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games in China will be held on 4 March 2022 at 22:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. The World Cup bronze medalist, skier Yerbol Khamitov will be the flag-bearer of Kazakhstan's national Paralympic team at the opening ceremony.

Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team jetted off to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on 25 February.

Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
