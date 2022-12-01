Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Roman Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo

    1 December 2022, 20:16

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Roman Agalakov won silver at the 2022 International Open Para Swimming Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakhstani claimed the 100m butterfly silver with a result of 1:02.46. The Japanese para swimmer won gold. The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan.

    Egypt’s capital Cairo held the International Open Para Swimming Championship on November 22-30. The tournament brought together athletes from Kazakhstan, Japan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Morocco, India and 35 athletes from Egyptian clubs.


    Photo: csp-parasport.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Swimming
