Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Roman Agalakov won silver at the 2022 International Open Para Swimming Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani claimed the 100m butterfly silver with a result of 1:02.46. The Japanese para swimmer won gold. The bronze medal went to Uzbekistan.

Egypt’s capital Cairo hosted the International Open Para Swimming Championship on November 22-30. The tournament brought together athletes from Kazakhstan, Japan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Morocco, India and 35 athletes from Egyptian clubs.





Photo: csp-parasport.kz



