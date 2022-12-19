Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s para powerlifters grab 4 gold, 1 bronze in Dubai

19 December 2022, 16:38
Kazakhstan’s para powerlifters grab 4 gold, 1 bronze in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para powerlifters collected 4 gold and 1 bronze medals at the 14th FaZZA World Para Powerlifting Cup in the UAE, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev clinched gold in the Men’s 54kg weight class by lifting 175kg. In total Degtyarev lifted 510kg earning another gold medal.

Junior para powerlifter Farkhat Mutunov of Kazakhstan also grabbed two gold medals by lifting 70kg in the 49kg weight category and 130kg in total. Para powerlifter Medet Zhunussov settled for bronze lifting a total of 423kg in the 70kg weight class.

The 14th FaZZA World Para Powerlifting Cup was held in Dubai, UAE, from December 10 through 19. It brought together over 170 para athletes from 34 countries of the world.


Photo: csp-parasport.kz

Related news
Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to bronze at Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary
Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to bronze at Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary
Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
Investigation into mass death of swans on Lake Karakol underway
Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
Kazakhstan misses its chance to propel to IIHF U18 World Championship Top Division
Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai
Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
News Partner
Popular
1 December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
3 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
4 December 19. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup

News