    Kazakhstan’s oldest tennis tournament to be held in Nur-Sultan

    1 July 2022, 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - International tournaments - ATP Challenger Tour and ITF Women's World Tennis Tour will be held from 17 to 24 July in Nur-Sultan within the «President’s Cup» at the National Tennis Center, Kazinform refers to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    This year more than 10 members of the national and youth teams of the country will defend the honor of Kazakhstan, namely Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Timofei Skatov, Beibit Zhukayev, Denis Yevseyev, Grigoriy Lomakin, Maxim Batyutenko, Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva and others at the «President’s Cup».
    This year's tournament has a great lineup of girls competing for the title: Georgia's number one Ekaterine Gorgodze (WTA No. 114), Brazilian doubles bronze medalist Laura Pigossi (WTA No. 124), Czech rising star Linda Fruhvirtova (WTA No. 176), last year's «President’s Cup» champion Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia (WTA No. 185), and many others.
    The tournament has always had a high status. At one time there were tennis players from the current top of the world singles ranking: Daniil Medvedev (ATP No. 1), Andrey Rublev (ATP No. 8), Karen Khachanov (ATP No. 22), Miomir Kecmanović (ATP No. 30), Sebastian Korda (ATP No. 46), Max Purcell and many other famous players. «President’s Cup» was and still is a take off point for many great tennis players, allowing them to shine.
    «President's Cup» is an annual international professional tennis tournament held by the ITF as part of the Women's Tour and ATP as part of the ATP Challenger Tour in Nur-Sultan city. «President's Cup» has been held since 1991 and is considered one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in Kazakhstan among professionals (men and women). For the first time the competition has acquired international status in 2007. In different years Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Golubev, Ukrainian Illya Marchenko, Austrian Sebastian Ofner, current captain of the German team Rainer Schuettler the Australian Open and Roland Garros winner Ivan Dodig, two-time Grand Slam winner in doubles Chinese Zhang Shuai (World No. 7) and many others were the winners of our tournament.


