Kazakhstan’s oil products output to hit record high

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2022, 16:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on the measures KazMunayGas takes to stabilize the situation on the market of oil and lubricants.

This year, Kazakhstan is to hit a record high of 17 million tons in its output of oil products.

Delays in planned repairs at the Shymkent and Atyrau oil refineries led to up to 150 thousand tons of diesel fuel being supplied to the domestic market.

In addition, the national company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is to import up to 100 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Mirzagaliyev also briefed the President on the implementation of the company’s projects in the field of oil and gas chemistry.

The Head of State was also informed about the realization of the projects for e polyethylene and butadiene production as well as the current situation at the marine terminal of the Caspian pipeline consortium.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions regarding the implantation of investment projects.


