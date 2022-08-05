5 August 2022 14:39

Kazakhstan’s Nurmamet unable to reach 1,500m final at World Athletics Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani runner Akbayan Nurmamet failed to reach the 1,500m women final at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Columbia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurmamet finished 11th in Heat 3 in the 1,500m qualification clocking the distance in 4:33.73. She was unable to propel to the final as only the first three runners in each heat qualify for the event.

It should be mentioned that she was placed 30th in overall standing.

The 1,500m final is scheduled to take place on August 6 without Nurmamet.

Earlier it was reported that another athlete from Kazakhstan Anastasia Rypakova had failed to reach the long jump final at the tournament.

