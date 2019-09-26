Kazakhstan’s nuclear specialists to undergo PhD studies at world’s 500 universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s nuclear specialists will undergo PhD training programmes at the world’s 500 leading universities. Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev said it during the discussion of the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Scientific and Technical Cooperation,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the ratification of the document will enable the parties to strengthen the existing scientific ties and create a legal framework for attraction of scholars, engineers, students and technical specialists to the CERN projects for a long-term period. Upon ratification of the Agreement, Kazakhstan will be granted the status of the CERN non-member state which will let Kazakhstani scholars and specialists to undergo traineeships and participate in planned experiments and researches of the CERN without paying membership fees. The Agreement was signed June 29, 2018 in Geneva.

The Minister explained that the cooperation with the CERN would be carried out at 5 levels. Presently, Kazakhstan plans to use the opportunities of the non-member status for educational purposes.

«The non-member status will open wider opportunities for our researchers, master’s degree and doctoral students. Secondly, this will allow us to send our nuclear specialists to the world’s 500 universities cooperating with the CERN to upgrade their qualification. The Agreement pursues namely these goals,» Bozumbayev said.