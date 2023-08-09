Kazakhstan’s north and west to brace for rains and thunderstorms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather sets to the tone throughout Kazakhstan bringing rains today, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.



Heavy rains, hail, and squalls are expected to batter the country’s northwest, north, and east. High wind and fog are forecast locally.

The sweltering heat is to grip today Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

Fire threat remains high in Akmola, Atyrtau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

Fire threat remains extreme in Mangistau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Abai, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Atyrau, and Akmola regions.

As earlier reported, mets issued a weather warning for 15 regions of Kazakhstan.