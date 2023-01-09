Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's No1 Alexander Bublik climbs one line up in updated ATP rankings

9 January 2023, 11:30
Kazakhstan's No1 Alexander Bublik climbs one line up in updated ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best tennis players, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain retains the world’s No1 title. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second, and Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud stands third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik climbed one line up and stands now 36th. Timofey Skatov lost two positions and stands 144th, while Mikhail Kukushkin ranks now 195th having lost seven lines.

In men's doubles ranking, Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski still hold the first and second lines respectively, and U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram is third.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev who was 47th moved to the 49th line. Alexander Nedovyesov is 57 after losing seven spots. Alexander Bublik worsened also his position and holds 172nd line.


Photo: ktf.kz

Теги:
Sport   Tennis  
Read also
Yulia Putintseva advances at Hobart International 2023
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan faces loss at Nonthaburi 2 tournament
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails to qualify for Australian Open 2023
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan loses at Australian Open 2023 qualifying
Rybakina and Pavlyuchenkova advance to Adelaide International 2 semis
Kazakhstan earns 3rd berth to World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa
Kazakhstani tennis players expected to play in Australian Open main draw
Denis Yevseyev loses to Evgeny Donskoy at Bangkok Open 2
News Partner
Popular
1 3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan names new Deputy Foreign Minister
3 Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
4 Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11
5 President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

News