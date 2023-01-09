Kazakhstan's No1 Alexander Bublik climbs one line up in updated ATP rankings

9 January 2023, 11:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released an updated ranking of the best tennis players, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain retains the world’s No1 title. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second, and Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud stands third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik climbed one line up and stands now 36th. Timofey Skatov lost two positions and stands 144th, while Mikhail Kukushkin ranks now 195th having lost seven lines.

In men's doubles ranking, Dutch tennis player Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski still hold the first and second lines respectively, and U.S. tennis player Rajeev Ram is third.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev who was 47th moved to the 49th line. Alexander Nedovyesov is 57 after losing seven spots. Alexander Bublik worsened also his position and holds 172nd line.





Photo: ktf.kz