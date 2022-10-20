Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan’s No.2 storms into 3rd round at 2022 Challenger Coquimbo
20 October 2022, 08:06

Kazakhstan’s No.2 storms into 3rd round at 2022 Challenger Coquimbo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed Nicolas Kicker ranking 202nd in the world in the second-round match at the now-running 2022 Challenger Coquimbo in Chile, Sports.kz reads.

The match lasted for 3 hours and 49 minutes to end with a score of 6:4, 1:6, 6:4.

Notably, early October Skatov won the Parma Challenger final and climbed 57 spots in the ATP Rankings to become Kazakhstan’s No.2 tennis player.



Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive