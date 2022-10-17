Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Bublik ranks among ATP Top-40 players
17 October 2022, 10:59

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Bublik ranks among ATP Top-40 players

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its ranking of tennis players, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The Top-3 players remained the same: Spaniard Carlos Alkaraz is 1st, his compatriot Rafael Nadal is 2nd and Casper Ruud from Norway is 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik climbed five positions up and now stands 38th. Timofey Skatov, on the contrary, ranks 158th after losing six lines.

Rajeev Ram from the U.S. leads in doubles. He is followed by British Joe Salisbury and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

As for Kazakhstani players, Andrey Golubev lost two lines and now stands 54th. Alexander Nedovyesov moved one position up and holds 61st line, while Bublik lost four lines and now stands 167th.

Photo: ktf.kz

