Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup

19 December 2022, 08:24
ALMATY. KAZINFORM One of the leaders of Kazakhstan’s short-track team Denis Nikisha became a winner of the Almaty ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in men’s 500m race, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

South Korean athlete Jang Sungwoo finished second, and Stijn Desmet from Belgium took a bronze medal.

Promptly after the win, Nikisha proposed to his girlfriend on the ice and she said yes.


Photo: olympic.kz

