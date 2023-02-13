Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup

    13 February 2023, 08:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha sealed first in the overall standing of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 2022/23, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    He led in the overall standing in the men’s 500 meters scoring 402 points after 8 of 8 events. Canada’s Steven Dubois settled for silver scoring 348 points, while Diane Sellier of Poland finished third.

    Besides, Abzal Azhgaliyev and Sanzhar Zhanisov of Kazakhstan took the 8th the 48th places correspondingly in the overall standings for the discipline.

