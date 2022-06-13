Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s new regions need 12bln tenge – National Economy Ministry

    13 June 2022, 12:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The newly established regions of Kazakhstan – Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions – need around 12bln tenge, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at a briefing on Monday, Kazinform reports.

    In his words, local executive bodies have compiled preliminary amount of budgetary funds required for the purchase, repair and renting of administrative buildings. This amount is approximately 12bln tenge.

    According to Alibek Kuantyrov, the allocation of these funds will be reviewed as per the order prescribed in the country’s budgetary legislation.

    He added that the schemes of governing the new regions will be discussed by local maslikhats soon.

    He reminded that the governors of the new regions had already been appointed. «The deputies of local malikhats will gather soon to discuss the scheme of governing the regions and personnel recruitment issues. After then the regions will start separating budgets and property,» he said.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
