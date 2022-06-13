Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan’s new regions need 12bln tenge – National Economy Ministry

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 June 2022, 12:56
Kazakhstan’s new regions need 12bln tenge – National Economy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The newly established regions of Kazakhstan – Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions – need around 12bln tenge, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at a briefing on Monday, Kazinform reports.

In his words, local executive bodies have compiled preliminary amount of budgetary funds required for the purchase, repair and renting of administrative buildings. This amount is approximately 12bln tenge.

According to Alibek Kuantyrov, the allocation of these funds will be reviewed as per the order prescribed in the country’s budgetary legislation.

He added that the schemes of governing the new regions will be discussed by local maslikhats soon.

He reminded that the governors of the new regions had already been appointed. «The deputies of local malikhats will gather soon to discuss the scheme of governing the regions and personnel recruitment issues. After then the regions will start separating budgets and property,» he said.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy