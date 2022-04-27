Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s new political and economic course discussed in London

27 April 2022, 09:16
LONDON. KAZINFORM A delegation led by the First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov arrived in London to discuss the political and economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Mr Suleimenov met with the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson to speak about the pillars of building a New Kazakhstan outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address on 16 March. He also briefed the British side about Kazakhstan’s de-oligopolisation policy and new investment opportunities for UK businesses, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

«Despite the challenging events unfolding in the post-Soviet space, we are confidently moving towards building a New Kazakhstan. The transformations taking place in our country are aimed at continuing the deep democratisation and ensuring the prosperity of Kazakhstan’s society,» Mr Suleimenov stressed.

In addition, the delegation’s visit to London included meetings with the former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Francis Maude, as well as prominent UK business executives, including the CEO of London Stock Exchange Group Julia Hoggett, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Ryad Yousuf, Chairman of British Expertise International Peter O’Kane, Founding Partner of Bluewater Tom Sikorski, President of Independent Power Corporation Peter Earl, Director for Global Emerging Markets of BlackRock Chris Colunga, Senior Adviser on International Relations of Shell Jack Fulford, Chief Adviser of Rio Tinto Rob Macaire, and Director for Investments of United Green Amin Ajami. The meetings focused on Kazakhstan’s new economic course, quasi-public sector privatisation plans of the Kazakh government, measures to increase the country’s investment attractiveness, the role of the Astana International Financial Centre, as well as measures taken to minimise the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions for the Kazakh economy.

The expanded meeting of the Kazakh delegation with representatives of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office discussed the key issues of bilateral cooperation and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further developing the strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.

