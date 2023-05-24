Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov upsets Golubev in Lyon

    24 May 2023, 11:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan faced each other in the men’s doubles event at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela eliminated the tandem of Andrey Golubev and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.

    The Kazakh-Mexican duo will face top-seed American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KZT240bln to be spent on Balkhash town's development
    Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
    Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win
    Kazakh shooter scoops gold at World Cup in Almaty
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
    2 Body of missing tourist found in Almaty mountains
    3 Kazakhstan ready to increase exports of products by $243mln to Qatar – Smailov
    4 Big Almaty Ring Road to be commissioned in 2Q 2023
    5 Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Astana