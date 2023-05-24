Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov upsets Golubev in Lyon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan faced each other in the men’s doubles event at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela eliminated the tandem of Andrey Golubev and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.

The Kazakh-Mexican duo will face top-seed American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury in the quarterfinal of the tournament.



