Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov upsets Golubev in Lyon

24 May 2023, 11:15
Kazakhstan's Nedovyesov upsets Golubev in Lyon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan faced each other in the men’s doubles event at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela eliminated the tandem of Andrey Golubev and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador in straight sets 7-6, 6-3.

The Kazakh-Mexican duo will face top-seed American Rajeev Ram and British Joe Salisbury in the quarterfinal of the tournament.


