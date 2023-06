PARIS. KAZINFORM The due of Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Mexican Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela advanced to the Roland Garros 3rd Round defeating Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlásek in three sets 6:4, 1:6, 6:1, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The second-round encounter lasted for 1 hour and 58 minutes.