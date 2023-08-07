Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov misses chance to win Generali Open doubles title

    7 August 2023, 12:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partners Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador lost in the final of the ATP’s Generali Open in Kitzbuhel in Austria, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    The 4th-seeded Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo was routed by top-seed Austrian tandem Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

    Another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov were upset at the start of the tournament by Czech-Uruguayan tandem.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €500,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh, Kyrgyz armed forces hold joint exercises
    Nurlan Nogayev reports to President on Mangistau region's socio-economic development
    UAE kicks off JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 campaign in Astana with 8 medals in under-16 division
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    4 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency