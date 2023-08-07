Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov misses chance to win Generali Open doubles title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partners Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador lost in the final of the ATP’s Generali Open in Kitzbuhel in Austria, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

The 4th-seeded Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo was routed by top-seed Austrian tandem Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov were upset at the start of the tournament by Czech-Uruguayan tandem.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €500,000.