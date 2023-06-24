Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain

    24 June 2023, 10:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar claimed the doubles title of the ATP Challenger Lexus Iikley Trophy in Iikley, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The top-seed Nedovyesov and Escobar stunned American-Aussie duo Robert Galloway and John-Patrick Smith seeded 3rd at the tournament 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in one hour and 31 minutes.

    During the match the Kazakh-Ecuadorian tandem fired two aces and made one double fault.

    Currently Aleksandr Nedovyesov is ranked 53 in the ATP Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani male players.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
