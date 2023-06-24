Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2023, 10:32
Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain Фото: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar claimed the doubles title of the ATP Challenger Lexus Iikley Trophy in Iikley, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The top-seed Nedovyesov and Escobar stunned American-Aussie duo Robert Galloway and John-Patrick Smith seeded 3rd at the tournament 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in one hour and 31 minutes.

During the match the Kazakh-Ecuadorian tandem fired two aces and made one double fault.

Currently Aleksandr Nedovyesov is ranked 53 in the ATP Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani male players.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations
Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations
Tour de France, holy grail of cycling, to begin Saturday
Tour de France, holy grail of cycling, to begin Saturday
Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing
Charges brought against Semey-Ormany reserve leadership in connection of wildfires in Abai rgn
Charges brought against Semey-Ormany reserve leadership in connection of wildfires in Abai rgn
National Library of Bulgaria highly appreciates Kazakh literary works
National Library of Bulgaria highly appreciates Kazakh literary works
55 evacuated from burning café in E Kazakhstan region
55 evacuated from burning café in E Kazakhstan region
Early voting for presidential election ongoing in Uzbekistan
Early voting for presidential election ongoing in Uzbekistan
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Bus overturns in south Chile, injuring 15 people
Bus overturns in south Chile, injuring 15 people