Kazakhstan’s national pavilion holds Days of Shymkent at EXPO 2020 in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – The Days of the city of Shymkent are held at the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai, UAE, featuring an extensive business and cultural program of one of the largest regions of the country. During three days, November 22-24, the culture, art, spiritual values and hospitality of the southern region of Kazakhstan will be presented, Kazinform cites the press service of Shymkent city’s administration office.

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by First Deputy Mayor of Shymkent city Shyngys Mukan, Deputy Mayor Aibek Sattybayev, and delegation of business communities of the city.

Products of local commodity producers, tourist opportunities of the city in the form of 3D virtual glasses, tourist AR books, and image video clips are available for the guests of the event.

It is worthy to note that at the event the guests and participants from different countries demonstrated high interest and noted the potential for development and further international cooperation with the region in different areas of activity.



