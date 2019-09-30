Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s national identity discussed at conference in Ireland

    30 September 2019, 18:38

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Last week, Trinity College Dublin, one of the most prestigious universities in Ireland, hosted an international academic conference themed «30 years on: insights from East-Central and Wider Europe», the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in London informs.

    The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall and was jointly organised by the Embassies of Kazakhstan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

    The main topics discussed at the conference were the collapse of the Soviet Union, the end of the cold war, the transformation of the countries of the former Eastern Bloc, as well as the creation of the Eastern Partnership.

    Zhanibek Arynov, a researcher at Nazarbayev University, represented Kazakhstan at the conference. He briefed the audience on Kazakhstan’s political, economic and social transformations, focusing on the efforts and state programmes aimed at consolidating and modernising national identity.

    Distinguished scientists from the universities of Leipzig, Dresden, Prague, Prešov, Riga, Tbilisi and other cities also participated in the event.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

