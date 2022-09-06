Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Several special events will be organized as part of the upcoming VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022. One of them is the Music of the World music project intended to create a multi-ethnic orchestra.

Music of the World is a project that blurs the borders, unites peoples and proclaims goodness. Its mission is to demonstrate once again the value of the diversity of the people of our country, where more than 130 different ethnicities live in unity and accord. This initiative will also attempt to set a world record to gain an entry into the Guinness World Records, the Press Office of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions informs.

«We plan to gather the largest number of different ethnicities in one music group. Everyone can take part, regardless of nationality, country of residence or ability to play a musical instrument – only sense of pitch and ethnicity matter,» stated Nazym Zhangazinova, the official representative of the Congress.

Photo: weproject.media

