Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2022, 12:11
Kazakhstan's Music of the World project may enter Guinness Book

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Several special events will be organized as part of the upcoming VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022. One of them is the Music of the World music project intended to create a multi-ethnic orchestra.

Music of the World is a project that blurs the borders, unites peoples and proclaims goodness. Its mission is to demonstrate once again the value of the diversity of the people of our country, where more than 130 different ethnicities live in unity and accord. This initiative will also attempt to set a world record to gain an entry into the Guinness World Records, the Press Office of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions informs.

«We plan to gather the largest number of different ethnicities in one music group. Everyone can take part, regardless of nationality, country of residence or ability to play a musical instrument – only sense of pitch and ethnicity matter,» stated Nazym Zhangazinova, the official representative of the Congress.

Photo: weproject.media




Culture   Religion   Events   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia