    Kazakhstan’s Mukagali movie to be screened in India

    11 March 2022, 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mukagali, the feature film, by Kazakh Bulat Kalymbetov, will be screened in the World Cinema category at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala, slated for March 18-25 this year, KazakhFilm Studio press service reports.

    Mukagali, filmed by Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm on demand of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, features about the last years of life of the legendary poet, Mukagali Makatayev.

    The film was premiered worldwide at the 25th Tallin Film festival, POFF. Last October it was released in Kazakhstan.

    The Film Festival which is originally held in December every year, has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest cultural event of India. It is organized with the support of the cultural department of Kerala State.

    180 films from all over the world will be screened there.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

