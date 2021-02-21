Kazakhstan’s movie screened at cinema in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS-LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Cinema Days started in Luxembourg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Between February 19 and 21 Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) by Adilkhan Yerzhanov is screened at the Kinepolis Kirchberg, the largest multiplex in Luxembourg. The movie narrates the story of Kazakh Bonnie and Clyde, namely Kermek and Eva.

Zheltaya Koshka was premiered on September 10, 2020 as part of the Horizons Program of the 77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. On September 24 it was demonstrated at the 68th International Film Festival in San Sebastian, one of the oldest and most prestigious A category film festivals. It officially ranks alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice.