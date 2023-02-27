Kazakhstan’s most popular natural sites in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan last year. The Ministry of Culture and Sport compiled a list of the country’s most popular natural sites, Kazinform reports.

Charyn Canyon visited by more than 45,000 tourists last year stands 5th on the list.

Bayanaul National Park ranks 4th. 85,000 tourists visited it in 2022.

Kolsay Lakes National Park attracted more than 190,000 tourists in 2022 and stands 3rd.

Burabay resort area was visited by more than 550,000 travelers and stands 2nd.

According to the Ministry, Ile-Alatau National Park became the most popular destination for tourists last year with 628, 000 people visiting it.



