Kazakhstan’s most popular natural sites in 2022

27 February 2023, 10:58
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan last year. The Ministry of Culture and Sport compiled a list of the country’s most popular natural sites, Kazinform reports.

Charyn Canyon visited by more than 45,000 tourists last year stands 5th on the list.

photo

Bayanaul National Park ranks 4th. 85,000 tourists visited it in 2022.

photo

Kolsay Lakes National Park attracted more than 190,000 tourists in 2022 and stands 3rd.

photo

Burabay resort area was visited by more than 550,000 travelers and stands 2nd.

photo

According to the Ministry, Ile-Alatau National Park became the most popular destination for tourists last year with 628, 000 people visiting it.


