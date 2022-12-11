Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to silver in women’s 1,500m in Calgary

    11 December 2022, 13:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nadezhda Morozova of Kazakhstan struck silver in the women’s 1,500m event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Morozova clocked the distance in 1:52.823, fraction of a second behind the leader Japanese Miho Takagi. Dutch Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong finished third settling for bronze.

    Another Kazakhstani Yekaterina Aydova covered the distance in 1:57.350 and was 15th to cross the finish line.

    It bears to remind that Nadezhda Morozova claimed gold in the Women’s 1,500m event at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships in Quebec last week. Yekaterina Aydova took home silver at the same event.


    Photo: sports.kz

