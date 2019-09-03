Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic accord to serve as example – Majilis Speaker

    3 September 2019, 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    During the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized that interethnic accord and unity of the Kazakhstani society are the overriding factor in Kazakhstan’s stability and prosperity.

    The Majilis Speaker went on to tell the guest about a unique institute established at the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, members of which are among Majilis deputies.

    According to Nigmatulin, Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic accord can serve as an example for other countries and our country will gladly share its experience in building a tolerant society.

    Lamberto Zannier, in turn, said that Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic relations looks promising.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

