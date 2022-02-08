Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Rights Watch begin dialogue on investigation of ‘Tragic January’ events

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 February 2022, 21:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held today a meeting via video link with Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed issues of compliance with international human rights norms and standards in the context of the Tragic January events in Kazakhstan.

«As instructed by the President of Kazakhstan, the law enforcement agencies must ensure an impartial investigation of the armed unrest in full accordance with the laws of our country,» the Minister emphasized.

«We welcome Kazakh authorities’ openness to dialogue and cooperation and their commitment to international human rights standards,» Kenneth Roth said in turn.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Human Rights Watch share an interest in an objective investigation into the January events. Mukhtar Tileuberdi confirmed the Kazakh investigating authorities were ready to consider each specific case of concern of the citizens and the international community.

At the end of the meeting it was agreed to continue current contacts and substantive dialogue on issues of mutual interest.


Human rights   Kazakhstan  
