Kazakhstan's Ministerial Session takes place at 23rd World Petroleum Congress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ministerial Session took place at the 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston, the U.S.

The event was organized by the Kazakh Energy Ministry jointly with the National Committee of the World Petroleum Congress and was dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

An invitation to hold the session was sent to Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzgalaiyev. The delegation led by 1st Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov attended the conference. The Kazakh delegation focused on ensuring energy transition, decarbonization, development of energy security, technologies, new performance indicators in the oilfields and prospects for international cooperation.

Addressing those present the 1st Vice Minister briefed on the potential spheres in the country’s energy sector for the development of cooperation. He stated that Kazakhstan plans to produce over 2 mln barrels a day or 100 mln tons of oil a year by 2030, as well as gas production is expected to make some 85 bln cubic meters or 15% of renewable energy sources of the total power generation. He also underlined that the Government of Kazakhstan actively supports and creates all conditions for raising investment attractiveness carrying thorough reforms in the regulatory environment.

The session stirred great interest of heads of ministries, international oil and gas companies, members of the national committees of the World Petroleum Congress, experts.

Kazakhstan took place in the last Congress in 2017.