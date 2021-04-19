Kazakhstan’s military doctrine developer Kim Seikbayev dies aged 88

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kim Seikbayev, doctor of military sciences, honored worker of Kazakhstan, professor, has died at the age of 88, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Seikbayev has died after five days in the hospital where he was treated for the coronavirus infection, the Public Fung «Union of Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, Home Front Workers, and Children of the War said.

He was one of the developers of the military doctrine of Kazakhstan, authored 180 books and scientific works. After graduating from the Ufimsky Military College, he served in the Far East, and later graduated from the Frunze Military Academy in Moscow.

He was a Baurzhan Momyshuly scholar, held the Order for Service to the Motherland of class three, and awarded with 20 medals. He also headed the Veterans’ Council in Medeu district, Almaty city.