    Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claims third medal at 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup

    14 June 2021, 07:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan won bronze at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani Milad Karimi won a bronze medal in the vault reaching the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Cup finals. Igor Radivilov of Ukraine was first and Adem Asil of Turkey scored the second-best result.

    Earlier the Kazakhstani won silver in the exercises on bars, and gold in the floor exercises.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan
