Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claims third medal at 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2021, 07:46
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claims third medal at 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan won bronze at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Milad Karimi won a bronze medal in the vault reaching the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Cup finals. Igor Radivilov of Ukraine was first and Adem Asil of Turkey scored the second-best result.

Earlier the Kazakhstani won silver in the exercises on bars, and gold in the floor exercises.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador