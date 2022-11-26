Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.95 eur/kzt 485.43

    rub/kzt 7.72 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin reaches ATP Challenger Andria semis

    26 November 2022, 10:43

    ANDRIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger tournament in Andria, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan faced Austrian Yuri Rodionov, the world’s 122nd tennis player, beating him in two sets 6-0, 7-5.

    During the match that lasted for one hour and 32 minutes the Kazakhstani hit one ace, made no double faults, as well as won six points and seven games in a row.

    Kukushkin is placed 223rd in the world according to the Association of Tennis Professionals.

    Photo: ktf.kz
    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
    2 Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
    3 FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau
    4 Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
    5 Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B – ambassador