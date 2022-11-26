Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin reaches ATP Challenger Andria semis

26 November 2022, 10:43
ANDRIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger tournament in Andria, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan faced Austrian Yuri Rodionov, the world’s 122nd tennis player, beating him in two sets 6-0, 7-5.

During the match that lasted for one hour and 32 minutes the Kazakhstani hit one ace, made no double faults, as well as won six points and seven games in a row.

Kukushkin is placed 223rd in the world according to the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Photo: ktf.kz

