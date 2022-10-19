Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov 8th in latest IBF middleweight rankings

    19 October 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan is put sixth in the super middleweight division of the updated IBF rankings. Saul «Canelo» Alvarez of Mexico holds the IBF super middleweight champion title.

    Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov climbed up to the 8th line of the updated IBF rankings in the middleweight division. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is currently the IBF middleweight world champ.

    Sultan Zaurbek retained his 13th sport in the junior lightweight rankings. The IBF junior lightweight champion title remains vacant.

    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhan Kossobutskyi beats Hussein Muhamed, defeats WBC International heavyweight belt
    3 Kazakhstanis advance at Asian Boxing Championships in Amman
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050