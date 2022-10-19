Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov 8th in latest IBF middleweight rankings
19 October 2022, 16:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan is put sixth in the super middleweight division of the updated IBF rankings. Saul «Canelo» Alvarez of Mexico holds the IBF super middleweight champion title.

Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov climbed up to the 8th line of the updated IBF rankings in the middleweight division. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is currently the IBF middleweight world champ.

Sultan Zaurbek retained his 13th sport in the junior lightweight rankings. The IBF junior lightweight champion title remains vacant.

