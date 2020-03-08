Kazakhstan’s medical products manufacturer looking to export goods to Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s ventures operating on the territory of Almaty Industrial Zone will enter new foreign markets, Head of the Industrial Zone Azamat Baygubesov told Trend.az.

Currently, 54 ventures the value of investments into creation of which amounted to 237 billion tenge ($624 million) are operating in the industrial zone.

Baygubesov added that launch of 11 projects worth 39.7 billion tenge ($104.5 million) is planned in 2020. As many as 1,575 new jobs will be created as a result.

In turn, launch of another 31 projects worth 129 billion tenge ($339.6 million) is planned in 2021 and the following years; it is expected to create 4,624 new jobs.

Talking about the goods export, Baygubesov said that eight ventures of the industrial zone are currently exporting their goods including BIZHAN meat processing venture (export to Russia), BRB APK (Russia), Asia Steel Pipe Corporation (China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkemistan), КМК Investment (Eurasian Economic Union, China, Persian Gulf countries), Hyindai Trans Kazakhstan (CIS countries), Almapack Co LTD (Kyrgyzstan), ASSET (Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan), and DOC Co.LTD (Russia, Belarus).

Another two ventures which are operating on the territory of the industrial zone are currently looking to launch export.

Thus, the Almerek venture which is concerned with medical products manufacturing is planning to launch export to Russia, Uzbekistan and Qatar.

In turn, the KazTigerTape company which is concerned with tape production is aiming to start exporting goods to Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.